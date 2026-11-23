India poised to benefit as NVIDIA's AI grip loosens
As NVIDIA's grip on the AI world loosens, India might be in a sweet spot to benefit.
William Lee, chief economist and managing director at Global Economic Advisors, points out that India's strong tech talent could attract more US chip exports.
But for India to really make the switch from NVIDIA chips to alternatives like AMD or Google, it will need to build greater trust with the US Commerce Department.
India could diversify chip sourcing
With global AI trade shifting from just hardware to finance and investment, there's room for new players.
Lee says this shakeup gives India a chance to boost its role in the global AI supply chain and help diversify where chips come from: less reliance on one giant, more opportunities for Indian talent.