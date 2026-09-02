India poised to secure $1.5 billion in wheat exports
India is set to cash in on a $1.5 billion wheat export opportunity, thanks to record-breaking production of 121 million tons in 2025-26, way more than what the country needs for itself (111 million tons).
The study by ASSOCHAM points out that India's surplus stocks have soared to 51.3 million tons, easily beating the usual buffer requirement.
Indian wheat cheaper than global prices
Indian wheat is priced at $268 per ton, which is cheaper than the international wheat price of about $303 per ton in May 2026.
With extra stock and competitive pricing, India can meet its own needs and still have plenty left to ship abroad.
Plus, global supply issues, like weather troubles and high freight costs, are making Indian wheat even more attractive right now.
Government lifts wheat export restrictions
India's closeness to Asian and West Asian markets means lower shipping costs, giving it another advantage.
The government has also lifted export restrictions this year, allowing approval of 2.5 mt of wheat and 0.5 mt of wheat products in February 2026, followed by another 2.5 mt in April, a move that puts India firmly on the world stage for wheat trade.