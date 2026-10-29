India Post and UTI Mutual Fund enable home KYC nationwide
India Post and UTI Mutual Fund just made life easier for mutual fund investors across India, especially if you are in a remote or underserved area.
Now, you can get your KYC (Know Your Customer) verification done at home: no more long trips or paperwork hassles.
Announced by the Ministry of Communications, this move is all about making mutual fund investing more accessible for mutual fund investors across India.
India Post and UTI sign agreement
The two organizations signed an agreement in Mumbai to extend this service, aiming to close documentation gaps and boost compliance.
With India Post's massive network (they have already handled more than 500,000 KYCs for UTI and SUUTI), they are hoping even more people can start investing without barriers.
Plus, India Post is working with other big mutual funds too, so financial inclusion is definitely on their radar.