India Post launches personalized checkbooks for Post Office Savings Accounts
Business
India Post just rolled out personalized checkbooks for Post Office Savings Account holders, starting May 8.
These new checkbooks come with your name, account number, and the India Post IFSC code already printed, making things more secure and a lot more convenient.
How to get personalized checkbooks
To grab one, just visit your local post office branch . Delivery is free via Speed Post, but you can still get an instant checkbook if you're in a hurry.
You'll need at least ₹500 in your account, a linked mobile number, and updated KYC details.
Each book has 10 checks; extras cost ₹2 each plus GST.
If a personalized cheque book is undelivered, it may be returned to the branch and retained securely for up to 45 days before cancelation procedures begin.