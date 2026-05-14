India Post launches personalized checkbooks for Post Office Savings Accounts

How to get personalized checkbooks

To grab one, just visit your local post office branch . Delivery is free via Speed Post, but you can still get an instant checkbook if you're in a hurry.

You'll need at least ₹500 in your account, a linked mobile number, and updated KYC details.

Each book has 10 checks; extras cost ₹2 each plus GST.

If a personalized cheque book is undelivered, it may be returned to the branch and retained securely for up to 45 days before cancelation procedures begin.