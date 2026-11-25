India posts $4.95 billion net FDI deficit in September
September was a big shift for India's foreign investments: net FDI actually turned negative, hitting a $4.95 billion deficit.
Just in the previous month, India was seeing inflows, so this is quite the turnaround.
The main reasons? Fewer new investments coming in and more money being taken out by previous investors.
India foreign investment outflow $11.6 billion
Indian firms ramped up their overseas investments in September, while portfolio investors also pulled out $6.65 billion from Indian markets.
Altogether, these moves led to an overall foreign investment outflow of $11.6 billion for the month, a notable change from August's positive numbers and something to watch if you're following how money moves in and out of India.