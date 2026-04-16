India posts $860.1 billion total exports in 2025-26, up 4%
Business
India just set a new record for goods exports, reaching $441.8 billion in 2025-26, even with a dip in March thanks to West Asia tensions.
Add in services, and total exports jumped to $860.1 billion.
It's a small but meaningful 4% rise from the previous year (FY 2024-25), showing India can hold its own even when the world gets unpredictable.
Rajesh Agrawal hopeful on trade agreements
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal pointed out that India's export growth beat global averages this year.
He's hopeful about upcoming trade agreements with the UK Oman, and New Zealand opening up fresh opportunities for Indian businesses.
And while imports grew too (pushing the trade deficit to $333 billion), March saw that gap shrink as imports slowed down, a sign things could be looking up soon.