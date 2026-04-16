India posts $860.1 billion total exports in 2025-26, up 4%

Rajesh Agrawal hopeful on trade agreements

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal pointed out that India's export growth beat global averages this year.

He's hopeful about upcoming trade agreements with the UK Oman, and New Zealand opening up fresh opportunities for Indian businesses.

And while imports grew too (pushing the trade deficit to $333 billion), March saw that gap shrink as imports slowed down, a sign things could be looking up soon.