India posts highest private investment growth in over 3 years
Business
India just hit its highest private investment growth in over three years, according to Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur.
Sectors like power, data centers, and metals are getting fresh investments, and banks are lending more across industries, which are signs that business confidence is picking up.
India draws $97B FDI, $30B Q1
India pulled in $97 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in FY26, plus another $30 billion in the first quarter of the current financial year.
Thakur credits smart fiscal management for shrinking the deficit from 9.2% to 4.3%.
She also pointed out that new free trade deals are helping India build stronger global partnerships.