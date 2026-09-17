India powers up 5 semiconductor units ahead of ISM 2.0
Business
India just powered up five semiconductor units, officially kicking off its chip-making era.
Announced by Electronics and Information Technology Ministry Secretary S Krishnan, this move sets the stage for ISM 2.0, the next phase focused on building a broader domestic semiconductor ecosystem and developing capabilities across the wider chip value chain.
SEMICON India 2026 attracts global companies
SEMICON India 2026, held in Delhi this week, brought together over 600 companies (including 300 from abroad) and nearly 40,000 delegates from 52 countries.
The event's "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem" theme spotlighted India's growing role in global tech and opened doors for fresh collaborations in the chip industry.