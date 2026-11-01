India pre-Budget consultations urge sector-specific AI models, cyber hygiene
India's latest pre-Budget consultations just wrapped up, and the big takeaways are all about boosting India's AI competitiveness through sector-specific models optimized for locally available hardware and strengthen cyber-hygiene awareness among MSMEs and smaller financial institutions.
With more than 200 voices in the room, the focus was on making AI work better with local tech and helping MSMEs and financial institutions stay safe online.
Stakeholders urge youth nonfarm jobs, housing
Stakeholders pushed for more nonfarm job options for rural youth, support for sustainable businesses, and a boost to agricultural productivity using biotech.
Affordable housing, especially rental options in urban areas, was also a hot topic, seen as key to helping young people transition smoothly from school to work.
The overall goal: build a resilient economy that's ready for the future and works for everyone.