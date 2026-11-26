India protein startups raised $46 million with only 12 funding rounds
India's protein startups pulled in $46 million in funding this year, almost on par with last year, but here's the twist: there were only 12 funding rounds compared to 28 before.
Most of this cash went into bigger, late-stage deals, with early-stage rounds missing entirely.
Bright LifeCare stands out as a key player riding this wave of larger investments.
Gurugram captured 52% of investments
Gurugram dominated the scene, grabbing over half (52%) of all investments thanks to big names like Bright LifeCare and Absolute.
Mumbai followed at 15%, hosting some of the year's biggest rounds, while Bengaluru trailed at 6% with brands like Yoga Bar.
On the exit front, things got interesting: Marico snapped up Cosmix for $25 million, and Menhood acquired Getmymettle for $115,000.
Meanwhile, The Whole Truth Foods made headlines with a massive $34 million round, the sector's largest in two years, but there are still no unicorns or public listings yet.