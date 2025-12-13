India pushes back as Mexico hikes tariffs on imports
India isn't happy about Mexico suddenly raising import taxes on products from countries without a free trade deal—including India.
On December 3, 2025, Mexico resubmitted its tariff proposal affecting over 1,400 product categories, which will face tariffs between 5% and 50%, with most set at around 35%.
This move was supposed to happen next year but got fast-tracked, catching many off guard.
What's happening now?
India has warned Mexico it might hit back with its own measures if things don't change.
Officials say the tariff hike goes against the spirit of cooperative economic engagement and principles of transparency in the multilateral trading system and could hurt Indian exports.
Talks are already underway between both governments to find a fix, while India's trade team is crunching the numbers to see how big the impact could be—hoping for a solution that keeps global trade rules in check.