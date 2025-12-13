India pushes back as Mexico hikes tariffs on imports

What's happening now?

India has warned Mexico it might hit back with its own measures if things don't change.

Officials say the tariff hike goes against the spirit of cooperative economic engagement and principles of transparency in the multilateral trading system and could hurt Indian exports.

Talks are already underway between both governments to find a fix, while India's trade team is crunching the numbers to see how big the impact could be—hoping for a solution that keeps global trade rules in check.