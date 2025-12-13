SpaceX IPO: Why world's leading space company is going public

SpaceX is gearing up for a major initial public offering (IPO) next year, The Wall Street Journal reported. The company hopes to raise over $30 billion by targeting a valuation of $1.5 trillion. This would make it one of the largest IPOs in history, with a valuation rivaling Saudi Aramco's record-setting $1.7 trillion debut in 2019.

Strategic pivot Musk's shift in strategy amid AI boom The decision to go public comes as a surprise, considering Elon Musk's previous reluctance to take SpaceX public. He has often shied away from the public scrutiny that comes with it and feared that shareholder expectations for financial returns might not align with his long-term vision of colonizing Mars. However, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential impact on civilization could be driving this change in strategy.

Future projects SpaceX's plans for AI and space data centers In the near term, SpaceX plans to modify its Starlink satellite into a platform for space-based data centers. Musk has also hinted at more ambitious plans like building satellite factories on the Moon and using an electromagnetic railgun to launch AI satellites into deep space. "That scales to >100TW/year of AI and enables non-trivial progress toward becoming a Kardashev II civilization," added the world's richest person in his social media post on X.

Financial outlook SpaceX's projected revenue and potential for rapid growth SpaceX is expected to generate $22-24 billion in revenue next year, on par with NASA's annual budget. With the influx of cash from the IPO, SpaceX could accelerate its plans significantly. This would enable Musk to fund the design and launch of satellites needed for space-based data centers at an unprecedented pace.