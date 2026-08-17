India quick commerce records 9.1 million daily orders in August 2026
India's quick commerce apps are busier than ever, clocking 9.1 million daily orders in August 2026.
Blinkit leads with around 3.5 million orders a day, followed by Zepto (about 2.5 million), and Swiggy Instamart (up to 1.45 million). Together, these three handle nearly 80% of all quick deliveries!
Flipkart Minutes also sees up to one million daily orders, while Amazon Now and BigBasket process around seven and six lakh each.
Zepto pulls ahead with dark stores
Zepto is pulling ahead of Instamart with more users and dark stores, plus it's adding premium groceries to attract bigger spenders.
Average order values vary: Blinkit sits at ₹518, Instamart at ₹691, and Zepto between ₹300 and ₹350.
Amazon Now is ramping up fast too, offering ₹100 cashback on a ₹300 order and expanding its delivery network, all as platforms gear up for the festival season rush with more staff and bigger capacity to keep those speedy deliveries coming!