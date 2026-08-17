India quick commerce records 9.1 million daily orders in August 2026

India's quick commerce apps are busier than ever, clocking 9.1 million daily orders in August 2026.

Blinkit leads with around 3.5 million orders a day, followed by Zepto (about 2.5 million), and Swiggy Instamart (up to 1.45 million). Together, these three handle nearly 80% of all quick deliveries!

Flipkart Minutes also sees up to one million daily orders, while Amazon Now and BigBasket process around seven and six lakh each.