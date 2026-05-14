India raises gold import duty to 15%, brands push exchanges Business May 14, 2026

Gold imports in India just shot up to nearly $72 billion in FY26 (FY2025-26), a 24% jump, so the government raised import duties to 15% this May.

To help cut down on costly imports, big jewelry brands like Kalyan Jewellers, Titan, and Malabar Gold & Diamonds are encouraging people to exchange unused gold instead of buying new pieces.

Kalyan even launched the "Nation First-Gold4India Initiative" with special exchange counters and lighter jewelry options.