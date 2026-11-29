India raising thermal capacity to 317 GW by FY36
India's gearing up to boost its thermal power capacity to 317 GW by FY36, according to Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal.
With current capacity at 250.3 GW and another 65 GW already being built, states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat are rolling out bids for new projects to keep up with the country's growing energy needs.
Officials prioritize reliability, maintain sustainability commitments
This big push isn't just about more electricity: it's also about making sure there's enough reliable power as cities and industries expand.
At the same time, officials say they're sticking with renewable energy targets and working toward nuclear power too.
As Agarwal put it, no representation was received in the recently-concluded meeting with states on any reduction in RCO obligations, showing India wants to grow while keeping sustainability in sight.