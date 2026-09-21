India ramps semiconductor push with $12 billion and AI rules
India is ramping up its push into semiconductors, with $12 billion of interest already invested and more coming in the next six months.
The plan? Use homegrown design talent for unique chip products and improve how chips are packaged.
At the same time, the government is working with AI developers to build rules that keep AI models safe and responsible.
Emergent pivots to business automation
AI startup Emergent, led by Mukund Jha, is shifting gears from just building software to actually automating real business tasks: think cash flow management for small companies.
Jha says this hands-on approach could boost revenue within 15 to 20 months.
He's also drawing from lessons at Dunzo, aiming for steady growth instead of risky overexpansion.
Plus, Emergent is shifting toward AI agents that handle business tasks and day-to-day operations.