India ranks 4th globally with $3.76 trillion in intangible assets
India now ranks fourth globally for intangible assets (think brand value, intellectual property, and customer relationships) with a massive $3.76 trillion, according to Brand Finance's latest GIFT report.
That's 68% of Indian companies' total value and even tops countries like South Korea, China, and Japan.
It's a sign that what you can't see, like reputation and innovation, is driving business more than ever.
India infrastructure, finance lead intangible assets
Infrastructure and financial services are leading the charge: Adani Power jumped 76% in intangible value this year, while Bajaj Auto climbed 40%.
But it's not all smooth sailing: big IT names like TCS and Infosys are losing ground as AI changes the game.
Reliance Industries remains India's top player but has slipped out of the global top 100 due to tough competition.
Ajimon Francis urges stronger IP management
Ajimon Francis, Managing Director, Brand Finance India points out that companies are doubling down on creating their own intellectual property to stay ahead.
Ajimon Francis said that stronger management and reporting of these assets will be essential to long-term competitiveness.