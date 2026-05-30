India becomes 3rd-largest market for Schengen visas

India has emerged as the third-largest market for Schengen visas, with 1.15 million applications in 2025. The number puts India just behind China and Turkiye in terms of Schengen visa applications, according to European Commission data. Over 967,000 visas were issued to Indian applicants during the year, while around 181,000 applications were not approved, resulting in an overall rejection rate of about 15.8%.

Travel trends Switzerland most popular Schengen visa destination for Indians In a major shift, Switzerland has become the most popular Schengen visa destination for Indians, surpassing France and Germany. The Swiss Embassy in New Delhi processed a whopping 226,044 applications last year. France and Germany came second and third, respectively, with 204,184 and 153,179 applications each. This change highlights evolving travel preferences among Indian tourists who are increasingly looking at Switzerland as their preferred European destination.

Visa statistics Nearly 58% of visas issued were multiple-entry permits The European Commission data also shows that nearly 58% of all visas issued to Indian applicants last year were multiple-entry permits. This indicates a growing trend of repeat visits by Indians to Europe for tourism, business, or family-related purposes. The high percentage of multiple-entry visas highlights the increasing mobility and connectivity between India and Europe in recent years.

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Processing trends Busiest Schengen visa missions in India The data also reveals the busiest Schengen visa missions in India, with the Swiss Embassy in New Delhi topping the list. It processed more applications than many other Schengen member states' total Indian operations. The German Consulate in Mumbai and Dutch Embassy in New Delhi were second and third, respectively, further highlighting India's growing interest in these European countries for travel purposes.

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