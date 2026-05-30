India becomes 3rd-largest market for Schengen visas
What's the story
India has emerged as the third-largest market for Schengen visas, with 1.15 million applications in 2025. The number puts India just behind China and Turkiye in terms of Schengen visa applications, according to European Commission data. Over 967,000 visas were issued to Indian applicants during the year, while around 181,000 applications were not approved, resulting in an overall rejection rate of about 15.8%.
Travel trends
Switzerland most popular Schengen visa destination for Indians
In a major shift, Switzerland has become the most popular Schengen visa destination for Indians, surpassing France and Germany. The Swiss Embassy in New Delhi processed a whopping 226,044 applications last year. France and Germany came second and third, respectively, with 204,184 and 153,179 applications each. This change highlights evolving travel preferences among Indian tourists who are increasingly looking at Switzerland as their preferred European destination.
Visa statistics
Nearly 58% of visas issued were multiple-entry permits
The European Commission data also shows that nearly 58% of all visas issued to Indian applicants last year were multiple-entry permits. This indicates a growing trend of repeat visits by Indians to Europe for tourism, business, or family-related purposes. The high percentage of multiple-entry visas highlights the increasing mobility and connectivity between India and Europe in recent years.
Processing trends
Busiest Schengen visa missions in India
The data also reveals the busiest Schengen visa missions in India, with the Swiss Embassy in New Delhi topping the list. It processed more applications than many other Schengen member states' total Indian operations. The German Consulate in Mumbai and Dutch Embassy in New Delhi were second and third, respectively, further highlighting India's growing interest in these European countries for travel purposes.
Network expansion
France and Germany's performance across Indian cities
France has one of the largest visa-processing networks in India, with missions in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, and Kolkata. Together, they processed over 204,000 applications from Indian travelers last year. The German Consulate in Mumbai also stood out by processing 130,562 applications and issuing 115733 multiple-entry visas with a rejection rate of just 10.8%.