You can soon use Alipay+ for UPI payments abroad

The integration of Alipay+ into India's UPI could facilitate easier payments for Indian tourists, potentially benefiting international tourism. It would allow Indian tourists to make payments in foreign countries without any hassle, as long as the merchants are signed up with Alipay+.

Response pending

Official comments and status of discussions

Despite the potential benefits of linking Alipay+ with India's instant payments system, official comments from the Finance Ministry, RBI, and National Payments Corporation of India are still awaited. The discussions have not been made public yet. Singapore-based Ant International, an overseas arm of Chinese fintech giant Ant Group, has also not responded to requests for comment on these talks.