India real estate sees record $8.5 billion investment in 2025
India's real estate scene just hit a new high, pulling in $8.47 billion in institutional investments for 2025—a solid 29% jump from last year.
Bengaluru and Mumbai led the way, drawing nearly half of all funds, mostly into office spaces.
Domestic investors step up as office sector shines
Homegrown investors really stepped up, contributing $4.8 billion (that's 57% of total investments), showing strong faith in the market.
Foreign investment dipped to $3.7 billion but started bouncing back by year-end.
The office sector was the big winner with $4.5 billion invested—nearly double last year—while residential projects and newer cities also saw a boost.
Looking ahead, office and residential properties are expected to stay investor favorites into 2026, especially with India's steady economy and growing local interest driving things forward.