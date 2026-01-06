India real estate sees record $8.5 billion investment in 2025

Domestic investors step up as office sector shines

Homegrown investors really stepped up, contributing $4.8 billion (that's 57% of total investments), showing strong faith in the market.

Foreign investment dipped to $3.7 billion but started bouncing back by year-end.

The office sector was the big winner with $4.5 billion invested—nearly double last year—while residential projects and newer cities also saw a boost.

Looking ahead, office and residential properties are expected to stay investor favorites into 2026, especially with India's steady economy and growing local interest driving things forward.