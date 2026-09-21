India receives $12B in semiconductor pledges after July $13.4B fund
India has received investment pledges of as much as $12 billion in semiconductor investments, all thanks to a new policy and a fresh $13.4 billion semiconductor fund announced in July.
Both global giants and local companies are jumping in, with the goal of turning India into a major player in the chip world.
Tech Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at an industry event this week.
Major firms pledge India semiconductor investments
The money will roll out over the next two to three years.
Big names like Applied Materials said it will invest $5 billion in India over the next decade, Lam Research is building a facility with $1 billion, and Micron plans to start testing and assembling hundreds of millions of chips in India in 2027 after starting output from its local plant this year.
Tata Electronics is also teaming up with international partners to boost the supply chain, showing how serious India is about joining the global semiconductor game.