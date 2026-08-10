India records 2.8 million bpd Russian oil imports last month
Business
India just broke its own record for buying Russian oil, bringing in 2.8 million barrels a day last month, which made up more than half of the country's total crude imports.
This spike comes as Russia offers cheaper rates after facing Western sanctions since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Mundra and Vadinar shipments surge
Most of this growth came through smaller Indian ports like HMEL Mundra and Vadinar SMPL, which saw big jumps in shipments, while the Paradip terminal actually saw a drop.
Even with these shifts, Russia held onto its spot as India's largest crude supplier, showing just how central India is becoming to the global energy game right now.