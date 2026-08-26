India records $30.7 billion FDI in April-June 2026 quarter
Business
India pulled in $30.7 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the April-June 2026 quarter, a 46% jump from last quarter and up 15% from last year.
This is the highest level in at least 15 years, and net FDI at $7.8 billion.
FDI sources: Singapore Netherlands US Canada
Most of this cash came from Singapore, the Netherlands, the US and Canada. They made up a whopping 74% of total inflows.
The manufacturing sector grabbed the largest share of these investments, followed by electricity generation, computer, and communication services.
In June alone, net FDI hit $1.3 billion as more money came in and Indian companies sent less abroad.