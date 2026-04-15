India records $860.09B exports in FY2025-26, services lead growth Business Apr 15, 2026

India just hit a new export record, clocking $860.09 billion in FY 2025-26, a 4.22% increase over the previous fiscal year (FY2024-25).

The big push came from the services sector, while merchandise exports also edged up.

March 2026 was especially strong, with $38.92 billion in exports—the highest monthly figure recorded during the year, thanks to petroleum and engineering goods.