India records $860.09B exports in FY2025-26, services lead growth
Business
India just hit a new export record, clocking $860.09 billion in FY 2025-26, a 4.22% increase over the previous fiscal year (FY2024-25).
The big push came from the services sector, while merchandise exports also edged up.
March 2026 was especially strong, with $38.92 billion in exports—the highest monthly figure recorded during the year, thanks to petroleum and engineering goods.
India's engineering goods underpin manufacturing
IT, business, and financial services really drove this growth, helping India stay steady even with global uncertainties and shifting trade trends.
Manufacturing held its ground too, with engineering goods showing off India's strength in value-added production.
Analysts say services are becoming as important as traditional export sectors now.