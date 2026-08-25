India records higher steel output and demand in early FY27
India's steel industry is on a roll this year: both production and demand have jumped in the first four months of FY 2026-27.
Crude steel output hit 56.2 million metric tons (up 2.4%), and finished steel grew even faster at 54.7 million metric tons (up 4.7%).
Basically, more steel is being made and used year-on-year.
India steel consumption imports prices rise
Steel consumption at home soared by nearly 8%, thanks to booming infrastructure projects and industry needs.
Imports also spiked by over one-third, with China as the top supplier, while exports climbed too.
All this action pushed prices higher: TMT bars now average ₹58,003 per metric ton (up almost 6%), with hot-rolled coils and galvanized sheets rising even more sharply, showing just how central steel has become to India's growth story right now.