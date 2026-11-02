India records October sugar output of 8.45L tons in 2026-27
Business
India just smashed its October sugar production record, churning out 8.45 lakh tons to kick off the 2026-27 season.
Maharashtra led the charge with a massive jump: 7.20 lakh tons in October compared to no production last year.
With a starting stock of 36 lakh tons and 27 lakh tons set for sale, sugar availability is expected to improve heading into November.
Maharashtra sees 123 sugar mills start
Maharashtra saw 123 sugar mills start up (up from only two last year), hitting a recovery rate of 7.9%.
Karnataka also stepped up, producing 80,000 tons with an impressive recovery rate of 9.6%.
The government set the fair price for sugarcane at ₹365 per quintal this season, and all remaining sugar mills across the country are expected to commence crushing operations in the next 7-10 days.