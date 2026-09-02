India refurbished smartphone market grows 13%, Cashify demand up 30.8%
Business
With new phones getting pricier, more people in India are choosing refurbished smartphones.
The market grew 13% in early 2026, and Cashify saw demand jump by 30.8%, showing that affordable, renewed devices are catching on fast.
Cashify and ControlZ offer warranties
These devices aren't just cheaper; they're tested, repaired, and come with warranties.
Platforms like Cashify and ControlZ offer stronger checks for reliability and a warranty.
Experts expect the trend to keep growing as people get more comfortable buying renewed tech.