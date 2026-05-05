India remains top remittance recipient over $137B, World Migration Report

India remittances largely from high-income countries

India has led global remittance inflows since 2010, with numbers rising steadily from $53 billion to the 2024 high.

Most of this cash comes from high-income countries like the US (which sent out over $100 billion), Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Germany.

The report also points out that internal disaster displacements in India were over 5 million in 2024 due to floods and cyclones, second highest in Asia after the Philippines.