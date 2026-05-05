India remains top remittance recipient over $137B, World Migration Report
Business
India just set another record, staying the world's biggest receiver of money sent home from abroad, over $137 billion in 2024, according to the latest World Migration Report.
No other country even crossed the $100 billion mark in 2024.
India remittances largely from high-income countries
India has led global remittance inflows since 2010, with numbers rising steadily from $53 billion to the 2024 high.
Most of this cash comes from high-income countries like the US (which sent out over $100 billion), Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Germany.
The report also points out that internal disaster displacements in India were over 5 million in 2024 due to floods and cyclones, second highest in Asia after the Philippines.