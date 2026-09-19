India requires Aadhaar biometric verification for subsidized LPG refills
Starting October 1, 2026, you'll need to verify your identity with Aadhaar biometrics to get subsidized LPG refills in India.
The government says this move is to make sure only real households, not businesses, get the benefit.
You can do the quick authentication at delivery using an oil company app, at your distributor's showroom, or even from home.
Skip verification and you can still buy gas, but you'll pay the full price without any subsidy.
Indian government cites misuse, 89.9% authenticated
LPG subsidies have been a big financial strain on the government since they keep prices lower for homes.
To cut down on misuse and losses, this rule is set to take effect on October 1, 2026.
Non-subsidized cylinders come in 5kg and 10kg options if you need them.
As of September 19, about 89.9% of users have already finished Aadhaar authentication, so most people won't see any disruption when booking their next refill.