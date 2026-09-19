India requires Aadhaar biometric verification for subsidized LPG refills

Starting October 1, 2026, you'll need to verify your identity with Aadhaar biometrics to get subsidized LPG refills in India.

The government says this move is to make sure only real households, not businesses, get the benefit.

You can do the quick authentication at delivery using an oil company app, at your distributor's showroom, or even from home.

Skip verification and you can still buy gas, but you'll pay the full price without any subsidy.