India retail leasing hits 4-year high, 9.36 million sq ft
India's retail spaces are buzzing: leasing activity just hit a four-year high, with 9.36 million square feet snapped up across seven big cities between January and September 2026.
That's a steady 5.6% jump from last year, as brands rush to grab prime spots and meet growing shopper demand, according to JLL India.
Delhi NCR leads leasing share
Delhi NCR led the pack with 26% of all leases, closely followed by Mumbai (25%) and Bengaluru (21%).
Mumbai especially stood out with a sharp 39.2% rise in activity, while Pune saw the fastest growth at 80.6%.
Fashion and apparel brands were especially active, making up nearly one-third of all deals.
International retailers 20.8% across 7 cities
International retailers ramped up their presence too, now taking over 20.8% of total leasing, up 38.8% from last year.
Shopping malls played a huge part as well, hosting 45.9% of this leasing boom.
With both global and local brands expanding fast, JLL India expects gross retail leasing across the top seven cities to surpass the 12.5 million sq ft recorded in 2025.