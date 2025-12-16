Next Article
India rolls out plan to handle US export tariffs
India just shared its game plan to deal with the new US tariffs on Indian exports.
Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada told Parliament that the government is talking with exporters, working on a trade deal with the US, and offering quick support through the RBI to help affected businesses.
What's changing for Indian industries?
To cushion the blow, India is considering GST reforms and has launched an Export Promotion Mission for sectors like textiles, leather, gems & jewelry, and engineering goods.
Officials are also reviewing trade trends and pushing for a US agreement that could lower steep tariffs—giving these industries some much-needed breathing room.