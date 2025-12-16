US job growth slows down in November Business Dec 16, 2025

Job growth in the US stayed pretty sluggish last month, with just 64,000 new jobs added in November after a big drop in October.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.6%, which is the highest it's been since 2021.

Even though there are more job openings out there, people aren't getting hired as quickly, and long-term unemployment is creeping up.