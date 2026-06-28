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Home / News / Business News / Market cap of India's 6 top firms rises by ₹88,678cr
Market cap of India's 6 top firms rises by ₹88,678cr
ICICI Bank led the surge in market valuation

Market cap of India's 6 top firms rises by ₹88,678cr

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 28, 2026
05:25 pm
What's the story

The Indian stock market witnessed a modest rise last week, with six of the top 10 companies gaining ₹88,678.1 crore in market capitalization. The surge was largely led by ICICI Bank, which saw its market valuation increase by ₹29,588.75 crore to ₹9,95,610.74 crore. Other major contributors included HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL), while Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) suffered major losses in their valuations during the period under review.

Valuation shifts

Reliance, Bajaj Finance also gain in valuation

Apart from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank's market valuation rose by ₹24,718.3 crore to ₹12,25,981.44 crore. Reliance Industries's valuation also saw a jump of ₹12,043.96 crore to ₹17,83,926.92 crore, while Bajaj Finance's climbed by ₹11,580.28 crore to ₹6,10,081.53 crore during the same period. The market capitalization of State Bank of India (SBI) rose by ₹9,322.93 crore to ₹9,64,738 crore. Larsen & Toubro also saw a marginal increase in its market cap by ₹1,423.88 crore to ₹5,80,550.83 crore during last week.

Valuation decline

Bharti Airtel, LIC lead losses

Some companies witnessed a decline in their market capitalization. Bharti Airtel's market cap fell by ₹35,615.21 crore to ₹11,27,348.09 crore, while Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) valuation dropped by ₹21,188.74 crore to ₹5,35,537.56 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)'s valuation also declined by ₹11,143.71 crore to ₹7,58,206.42 crore, while Hindustan Unilever's dipped by ₹5,321.83 crore to ₹5,10,624.92 crore.

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