Market cap of India's 6 top firms rises by ₹88,678cr

Valuation shifts

Reliance, Bajaj Finance also gain in valuation

Apart from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank's market valuation rose by ₹24,718.3 crore to ₹12,25,981.44 crore. Reliance Industries's valuation also saw a jump of ₹12,043.96 crore to ₹17,83,926.92 crore, while Bajaj Finance's climbed by ₹11,580.28 crore to ₹6,10,081.53 crore during the same period. The market capitalization of State Bank of India (SBI) rose by ₹9,322.93 crore to ₹9,64,738 crore. Larsen & Toubro also saw a marginal increase in its market cap by ₹1,423.88 crore to ₹5,80,550.83 crore during last week.