Why India's aviation industry is staring at ₹38,000cr loss
What's the story
India's aviation industry is likely to witness a surge in net losses this fiscal year, with estimates ranging from ₹36,000 crore to ₹38,000 crore. This is significantly higher than last year's losses of ₹28,000-30,000 crore. The increase in losses can be attributed to several factors including a slowdown in passenger traffic growth and soaring aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.
External factors
Geopolitical tensions and forex losses add to airlines' woes
The Indian rupee's sharp depreciation has resulted in forex losses for airlines, further exacerbating the industry's financial woes.
Geopolitical tensions, particularly the US, Israel-Iran war, which started in late February, are also expected to negatively affect air passenger traffic growth in FY27.
These external factors have contributed to a more challenging environment for India's aviation sector this fiscal year.
Financial strain
Cost escalations may not be passed on to passengers
The depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar has led to higher costs for airlines, putting further pressure on their profitability.
This is compounded by rising ATF prices and an increase in lease rentals amid ongoing aircraft deliveries.
These cost escalations may not be sufficiently passed on to passengers through fare hikes, making it even more difficult for airlines to stay profitable in the current fiscal year.