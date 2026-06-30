You can now pay via UPI in Greece
What's the story
India's unified payments interface (UPI) has officially launched in Greece, expanding its global footprint. The announcement was made by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is currently on an official visit to Athens. He witnessed a live demonstration of the Eurobank-NPCI International Payments Limited partnership enabling UPI services at Eurobank headquarters in Athens.
Global reach
Major milestone in expansion of digital payment ecosystem
Goyal expressed his delight at witnessing the live demonstration of UPI services in Greece. He called it another major milestone in the global expansion of India's digital payment ecosystem. The minister stressed that this development highlights the growing acceptance and appreciation of UPI worldwide, a testament to India's capability to create technology-led solutions that add value beyond borders.
International adoption
UPI now available in 10 countries
With the launch in Greece, UPI is now available in 10 countries. These include Greece, Singapore, UAE, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Cambodia. The expansion of UPI is part of a larger effort to make international payments easier for Indian travelers and lower the cost and complexity of cross-border transactions.