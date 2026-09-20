India's exports to core BRICS nations soar by 34%
What's the story
India's exports to core BRICS countries, China, South Africa, Brazil, and Russia, have witnessed a massive 34% jump in the first five months of FY2026-27. The total value of these shipments stood at $19.9 billion during this period. China saw a whopping 39% increase in Indian exports, while South Africa recorded a staggering 58% growth rate during the same period.
Export expansion
Japan, Italy, and South Korea's role in India's export growth
India's exports to Japan saw a whopping 43% growth during April-August 2026-27. This was driven by sectors like mineral fuels, electronics, and aluminum.
Exports to Italy also witnessed strong growth during this period with a 30% increase.
Meanwhile, outbound shipments to South Korea grew by an impressive 22%, largely due to India's increasing role as a supplier of industrial raw materials and energy products.
Strategic importance
BRICS bloc's growing significance for India
The BRICS bloc, which started as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.
It is a major contributor to India's export growth.
An official from the Commerce Ministry said that "as India deepens its engagement with the BRICS bloc," the strongest momentum is coming from these core members.
Export share
Rising share of core BRICS countries in India's total exports
The share of the four core BRICS countries, China, South Africa, Brazil and Russia, in India's total exports has also increased. It went up from 8.1% during the first five months of last fiscal to 9.2% in the same period this year.