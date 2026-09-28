Why red warning labels on packaged foods are being opposed
What's the story
India's food giants have challenged the proposed red warning labels for high salt, sugar, and fat content in packaged foods. The All India Food Processors Association (AIFPA) argued that the color red is commonly associated with non-vegetarian products, which could confuse consumers. The Supreme Court will hear the case today.
Judicial scrutiny
Supreme Court's directive to FSSAI
The Supreme Court had earlier asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to reconsider its choice of red for the labels.
The court raised concerns that consumers could associate this color with non-vegetarian ingredients.
The questions were part of a larger inquiry into various aspects of the proposed labeling system, including design, placement, nutrient thresholds, and implementation timelines.
Labeling details
Proposed labeling system and challenges
FSSAI has suggested red hexagonal warnings on the front of packaged foods exceeding certain thresholds for sugar, salt, or fat.
The labels would say "HIGH SUGAR," "HIGH SALT," or "HIGH FAT."
However, food companies have already challenged some aspects of this proposed system, including nutrient thresholds and how these are determined.
Implementation strategy
Phased rollout and label placement
Initially, FSSAI had proposed a phased rollout of the warning labels.
The first phase would cover products high in at least two nutrients before expanding to those high in any one nutrient.
However, in its latest submission to the Supreme Court, FSSAI said it was open to a single-phase rollout and proposed placing the warning on the upper-left portion of the pack's front.