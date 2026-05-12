India has enough forex for over 8 months of imports

India 's foreign exchange reserves are in a strong position, according to a Moneycontrol analysis. The country's foreign currency assets stood at $552.3 billion at the end of FY26, enough to cover nearly 260 days of merchandise imports. This is about 71% of annual imports based on an estimated import bill of $775 billion for FY26. The total forex reserves, including gold, were pegged at $691.1 billion, enough to cover nearly 89% of annual imports in FY26 alone.

Reserve comparison Current reserve position stronger than 1991 balance-of-payments crisis India's current reserve position is much stronger than during the 1991 balance-of-payments crisis. Back then, foreign currency assets had plummeted to just $2.2 billion. Total reserves, including gold, stood at $5.8 billion, covering 24% of annual imports. Even now, India's reserve adequacy is lower than the pandemic peak but still comfortable by historical standards with import cover at 260 days in FY26 versus a record high of 497 days in FY21 when imports were compressed.

Current status Reserve adequacy at lowest in about 11 years India's reserve adequacy is currently at its lowest in about 11 years. When the NDA government came to power in 2014, foreign currency assets were enough to cover nearly 71% of annual imports, similar to today's levels. However, over the past 12 years, these assets have averaged around 86% of annual imports compared with an average of around 84.6% during FY05-FY14 period.

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