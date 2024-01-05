India's forex reserves experience $2.75 billion surge to $623.2 billion

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves increased by $4.471 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves have seen a substantial boost of $2.759 billion, reaching a total of $623.2 billion for the week ending December 29. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported these figures today (January 5). This rise comes on the heels of a previous increase of $4.471 billion, which pushed the overall reserves to $620.441 billion in the preceding week.

Foreign currency assets and gold reserves rise

During the same week, foreign currency assets, a key component of the reserves, climbed by $1.869 billion to $551.615 billion. These assets, expressed in dollar terms, take into account the appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies such as the Euro, Pound, and Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. In addition, gold reserves experienced a growth of $853 million, reaching a total of $48.328 billion, as revealed by the RBI.

Special drawing rights and IMF reserve position

The week ending December 29 also saw India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rise by $38 million to $18.365 billion, according to the apex bank. However, India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) witnessed a minor decline of $2 million, settling at $4.892 billion in the reporting week.