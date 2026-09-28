India's gourmet food market to hit $24.5B by 2034

The expanding gourmet food market is attracting investments across various sectors, including specialist grocery chains and digital delivery platforms.

FreshTerra, a premium grocery venture launched by Arvind Mediratta and Ambuj Narayan in July, caters to health-conscious consumers with products like freshly milled flour and cold-pressed oils.

The company raised $9 million in seed funding earlier this year and plans to open up to 15 stores by FY28.