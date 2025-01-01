Summarize Simplifying... In short December's GST revenue in India rose by 7.3% YoY to ₹1.77 lakh crore, with domestic transactions and imports playing a significant role.

After accounting for a 31% increase in refunds, the net GST collection marked a modest 3.3% growth, indicating a steady improvement in India's fiscal performance.

The revenue is shared between 4 categories

GST collection for December surges 7.3% YoY to ₹1.77L crore

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:49 pm Jan 01, 202505:49 pm

What's the story India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for December 2024, has seen a sharp 7.3% year-on-year rise, hitting ₹1.77 lakh crore. This is an increase over the ₹1.65 lakh crore collected during the same period last year, according to government data released today. The revenue is shared between Central GST, State GST, Integrated GST, and cess collections.

Revenue details

Breakdown of December's GST revenue

The GST revenue for December was spread across various categories. The Central GST contributed ₹32,836 crore while the State GST added ₹40,499 crore to the total collection. The Integrated GST accounted for a major chunk with ₹47,783 crore and cess collections stood at ₹11,471 crore. This diverse distribution shows a balanced contribution from various sectors toward the overall tax revenue.

Economic growth

Domestic transactions and imports boost GST collection

Domestic transactions contributed the most to the GST collection, growing at 8.4% to ₹1.32 lakh crore. Revenues from imports also grew by 4%, contributing ₹44,268 crore to the collection. Despite the strong growth in December's GST collection, it was lower than November's ₹1.82 lakh crore which had recorded an 8.5% YoY growth.

Fiscal performance

Refunds and net GST collection show growth

The data also showed a rise in refunds issued, which amounted to ₹22,490 crore in December. This is a 31% increase over the same period last year. After accounting for these refunds, the net GST collection was ₹1.54 lakh crore, marking a modest 3.3% growth. The figures show a steady improvement in India's fiscal performance under its unified tax regime.