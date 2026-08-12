Ambanis remain India's richest business family
What's the story
India's leading family businesses have surpassed Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product (GDP) in terms of valuation, according to the 2026 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses list. The report, released yesterday, shows that these businesses are collectively worth ₹138 lakh crore or $1.46 trillion. This is a staggering increase of nearly ₹30 lakh crore since the last edition in 2024.
Economic impact
Indian family businesses surpass several European nations' GDPs
The combined valuation of India's top family businesses is now greater than the GDPs of several European countries.
"If this list were a country, it would rank as the world's 18th-largest economy by GDP, larger than the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, and Poland," Hurun India founder and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid told PTI.
This highlights the significant economic footprint these businesses have in India and beyond.
Wealth rankings
Ambani family tops list
The Ambani family, led by Mukesh Ambani, has retained its position as India's richest business family with a fortune of ₹25.8 lakh crore. However, their wealth has declined by 8.5%.
The Gautam Adani family of Ahmedabad is the richest first-generation entrepreneur family with a net worth of ₹19.6 lakh crore, followed by Airtel promoter Sunil Bharti Mittal at ₹12.1 lakh crore and Kumar Mangalam Birla at ₹8.14 lakh crore.
Business growth
Notable growth among family businesses
The Ahuja family of Shahi Exports has posted the strongest three-year growth, with their wealth soaring 352% to ₹37,500 crore.
Meanwhile, the Shashikant Bhalchandra Garware family of Garware Hi-Tech Films has registered the sharpest rise in rankings after their fortune tripled to ₹15,600 crore.
The Jindal family created the most value in absolute terms over three years by adding ₹3.3 lakh crore to reach a net worth of ₹8.02 lakh crore.
Governance trends
Generational transition and professionalization of management
The report also highlights the increasing professionalization of family-controlled enterprises in India.
About 70% of these businesses are now run by the second generation, while 57 are being managed by their third-generation heirs and 20 have reached their fourth generation.
As ownership transitions through generations, many groups are increasingly embracing professional governance, succession planning, and institutionalization practices.