India's manufacturing growth slows as factory prices hit 12-year high

The PMI is a key indicator of economic health, with readings above 50 indicating growth in activity on a monthly basis. The recent drop in India's manufacturing PMI suggests that the sector is facing challenges. These challenges include rising input costs and intense competitive pressures, which have led to a moderation in new orders and output expansion.

Export growth

New export orders pick up pace

Despite the slowdown, new export orders have picked up pace from last month. Pranjul Bhandari, HSBC's chief India economist, said this indicates that demand outside the US may be compensating for any decline in demand from the US due to tariffs. Meanwhile, business confidence has risen to a seven-month high. Firms attribute their optimism to tax relief from recent goods and services tax rate changes and expectations of favorable demand in the year-ahead outlook.