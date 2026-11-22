The cost of crude oil imports alone was $19.5 billion last month, up from $10.4 billion a year ago.

This is despite the fact that volumes only rose by 11% to 23.3 million tons during this period.

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) imports also contributed to the increased import bill, costing $1.3 billion in October, while petroleum product exports brought in $6.3 billion for India during this period.