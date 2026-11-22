India's oil, gas import bill skyrockets to $16B in October
What's the story
India's net oil and gas import bill skyrocketed by 60% year-on-year to $16 billion in October, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed. The spike is mainly due to Brent crude averaging $124.77 per barrel last month, nearly double its value a year ago. In comparison, the net bill stood at $10 billion in October 2025.
Import costs
Crude imports alone cost $19.5B last month
The cost of crude oil imports alone was $19.5 billion last month, up from $10.4 billion a year ago.
This is despite the fact that volumes only rose by 11% to 23.3 million tons during this period.
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) imports also contributed to the increased import bill, costing $1.3 billion in October, while petroleum product exports brought in $6.3 billion for India during this period.
Import comparison
Oil and gas import bill surpasses $10.4B
In October, India's oil and gas import bill surpassed September's figure of $10.4 billion.
The Indian basket averaged $119.91 in October, compared to $65.08 a year ago.
Between April and October this year, the net import bill totaled $97.7 billion, up from last year's $70.3 billion during the same period, due to rising crude costs despite only a slight increase in volume (2.7%).
Consumption trends
LPG consumption declines sharply amid rising costs
Amid rising import costs, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumption fell by 12.3% in October and 15.1% between April and October this year.
The number of active domestic LPG customers stood at 32.6 crore on November 1, down from 33.4 crore on April 1, according to PPAC data.
Direct private LPG imports also plummeted by a staggering 83.8% in October and by an even more alarming rate of over almost all (97.3%) during the fiscal year so far.