India's power consumption falls 2.3% to 119bn units in December

By Rishabh Raj 06:25 pm Jan 01, 202406:25 pm

Winter wasn't as cold, so people didn't need as much heating

In December, India saw a 2.3% decrease in power consumption, dropping to 119.07 billion units (BU). This decline, the first in eight months, is attributed to reduced heating equipment demand due to a milder winter, particularly in the northern regions. Comparatively, power consumption dipped by nearly 1.5% to 130.08 BU in April 2023 from 132.02 BU during the same period the previous year.

Highest daily power supply to 213.62 GW

The highest daily power supply, or peak power demand met, increased to 213.62 GW in December 2023, up from 205.10 GW in December 2022 and 189.24 GW in December 2021. Experts explained that power consumption and demand were lower in the first half of December due to mild winter conditions but increased as temperatures dropped significantly later in the month, especially in North India.

Unseasonal rains affect power consumption growth

According to industry experts, power consumption was impacted during March, April, May, and June this year due to heavy rainfall. However, August, September, and October saw growth in power consumption as a result of humid weather and a surge in industrial activities leading up to the festive season. The power ministry had projected India's electricity demand to reach 229 GW during the summer, but unseasonal rains prevented this target from being met.

Steady power consumption growth expected

Moving forward, experts anticipate steady growth in power consumption due to improving economic activities and an increase in the severity of winter. Peak supply reached a record high of 224.1 GW in June before falling to 209.03 GW in July. Meanwhile, peak demand hit 238.82 GW in August and 243.27 GW in September 2023.