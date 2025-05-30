What's the story

India's economy grew at a four-quarter high of 7.4% in the January-March period, government data released on Friday showed.

The figure is higher than a Moneycontrol poll estimate of 6.9% for the quarter.

The growth rate also surpassed the previous quarter's rate of 6.4%, but was lower than the fourth-quarter growth rate of 8.4% in FY23.

The Q4 surge was driven by strong performances in the construction and services sectors, along with increased rural demand and government spending.