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India remains world's 2nd-biggest importer of Russian fossil fuels
India's Russian fossil fuel imports rose in May

India remains world's 2nd-biggest importer of Russian fossil fuels

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 14, 2026
11:10 am
What's the story

India has retained its position as the world's second-largest importer of Russian fossil fuels, according to a report by European think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). In May, India imported an estimated €5.8 billion ($6.7 billion) worth of Russian hydrocarbons. The increase comes as Indian refiners ramped up their crude purchases from Moscow amid changing global energy dynamics.

Import breakdown

Breakdown of India's imports from Russia

Crude oil made up some 83% of India's imports from Russia in May, worth €4.8 billion. Oil products and coal followed with imports worth €550 million and €429 million, respectively. CREA noted that "India's total crude import volumes recorded an 8% month-on-month increase in May. This is partially explained by a 21% month-on-month increase in Russian imports."

Refinery activity

Rise in Russian crude arrivals at major Indian refineries

India's major refining hubs have also witnessed a significant increase in Russian crude arrivals. The Vadinar refinery in Gujarat saw unloaded volumes rise by 36% from April levels, while deliveries to the Jamnagar refining complex in the same state increased by 14%. State-run refiners such as New Mangalore and Visakhapatnam have also ramped up their purchases after resuming imports earlier this year.

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Record volumes

Paradip refinery records highest volume of Russian crude unloading

The Paradip refinery on Odisha's east coast also recorded its highest volume of Russian crude unloading in two years. This highlights the continued appeal of discounted Russian barrels for Indian refiners, even amid changing geopolitical and sanctions-related pressures. The latest data shows that Russian oil still makes up a significant portion of India's crude import basket, despite diversification efforts from other regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and the US.

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