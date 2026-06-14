India remains world's 2nd-biggest importer of Russian fossil fuels
What's the story
India has retained its position as the world's second-largest importer of Russian fossil fuels, according to a report by European think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). In May, India imported an estimated €5.8 billion ($6.7 billion) worth of Russian hydrocarbons. The increase comes as Indian refiners ramped up their crude purchases from Moscow amid changing global energy dynamics.
Import breakdown
Breakdown of India's imports from Russia
Crude oil made up some 83% of India's imports from Russia in May, worth €4.8 billion. Oil products and coal followed with imports worth €550 million and €429 million, respectively. CREA noted that "India's total crude import volumes recorded an 8% month-on-month increase in May. This is partially explained by a 21% month-on-month increase in Russian imports."
Refinery activity
Rise in Russian crude arrivals at major Indian refineries
India's major refining hubs have also witnessed a significant increase in Russian crude arrivals. The Vadinar refinery in Gujarat saw unloaded volumes rise by 36% from April levels, while deliveries to the Jamnagar refining complex in the same state increased by 14%. State-run refiners such as New Mangalore and Visakhapatnam have also ramped up their purchases after resuming imports earlier this year.
Record volumes
Paradip refinery records highest volume of Russian crude unloading
The Paradip refinery on Odisha's east coast also recorded its highest volume of Russian crude unloading in two years. This highlights the continued appeal of discounted Russian barrels for Indian refiners, even amid changing geopolitical and sanctions-related pressures. The latest data shows that Russian oil still makes up a significant portion of India's crude import basket, despite diversification efforts from other regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and the US.