India remains world's 2nd-biggest importer of Russian fossil fuels

Record volumes

Paradip refinery records highest volume of Russian crude unloading

The Paradip refinery on Odisha's east coast also recorded its highest volume of Russian crude unloading in two years. This highlights the continued appeal of discounted Russian barrels for Indian refiners, even amid changing geopolitical and sanctions-related pressures. The latest data shows that Russian oil still makes up a significant portion of India's crude import basket, despite diversification efforts from other regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and the US.