LOADING...
Home / News / Business News / India's textile, garment exports down in FY26: What's the reason?
India's textile, garment exports down in FY26: What's the reason?
The total export value stood at $35.8 billion during this period

India's textile, garment exports down in FY26: What's the reason?

By Dwaipayan Roy
Apr 25, 2026
04:53 pm
What's the story

India's textile and garment exports witnessed a 2.2% decline in the fiscal year 2025-26, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). The total export value stood at $35.8 billion during this period, with key segments like cotton witnessing a contraction in shipments. In rupee terms, the exports also fell by 2.1% during the last fiscal year.

Sectoral impact

Handicrafts saw slight growth during the fiscal year

The GTRI report highlights a declining trend across major sectors, including cotton textiles (-3.9%), ready-made garments (-1.4%), and carpets (-5.3%). However, there was a slight growth of 1.5% in handicrafts during the fiscal year. This broad-based decline points to underlying challenges in India's textile as well as garment export market.

Market dynamics

Structural concern in India's export market

Ajay Srivastava, the founder of GTRI, emphasized a deeper structural concern in India's export market. He said that while India is exporting more in value terms domestically, it is earning fewer dollars globally. For example, man-made textiles saw a 3.6% rise in INR but a 0.8% decline in dollar terms, and garments witnessed a similar trend with a 2.9% INR increase despite a 1.4% dollar contraction during the fiscal year 2025-26.

Advertisement

Growth factors

Currency depreciation v/s competitiveness

Srivastava suggested that the apparent growth in these sectors is due to currency depreciation rather than competitiveness. He said, "In real terms, India is losing market share or failing to expand in key global markets, particularly in labour-intensive sectors where it should be gaining ground." This highlights the challenges faced by India in maintaining its position in global textile and garment trade.

Advertisement