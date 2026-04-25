India's textile, garment exports down in FY26: What's the reason?

India 's textile and garment exports witnessed a 2.2% decline in the fiscal year 2025-26, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). The total export value stood at $35.8 billion during this period, with key segments like cotton witnessing a contraction in shipments. In rupee terms, the exports also fell by 2.1% during the last fiscal year.

Sectoral impact Handicrafts saw slight growth during the fiscal year The GTRI report highlights a declining trend across major sectors, including cotton textiles (-3.9%), ready-made garments (-1.4%), and carpets (-5.3%). However, there was a slight growth of 1.5% in handicrafts during the fiscal year. This broad-based decline points to underlying challenges in India's textile as well as garment export market.

Market dynamics Structural concern in India's export market Ajay Srivastava, the founder of GTRI, emphasized a deeper structural concern in India's export market. He said that while India is exporting more in value terms domestically, it is earning fewer dollars globally. For example, man-made textiles saw a 3.6% rise in INR but a 0.8% decline in dollar terms, and garments witnessed a similar trend with a 2.9% INR increase despite a 1.4% dollar contraction during the fiscal year 2025-26.

Advertisement