What's the story

India's trade deficit for March has widened to $21.54 billion, exceeding the $16 billion mark anticipated by economists, according to a Reuters poll.

The figure marks a sharp rise from February's three-year low of $14.05 billion and is due to global trade fluctuations amid tariff concerns.

In FY25, India's merchandise exports stood at $437.42 billion, marginally higher than the last fiscal year's $437.07 billion.