You can soon use UPI in Indonesia

Diplomatic initiatives

'Tagore-Dewantara Year of Cultural and Educational Diplomacy'

The Prime Minister also announced that India and Indonesia will celebrate the centenary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's historic visit to Indonesia as the 'Tagore-Dewantara Year of Cultural and Educational Diplomacy.' He said that Dewantara, Indonesia's first Education Minister, drew inspiration from Tagore's philosophy of education. The initiative is aimed at promoting cultural exchange and strengthening educational ties between the two countries.