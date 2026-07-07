You can soon use UPI in Indonesia
What's the story
India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will soon be integrated with Indonesia's payment system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this major development during a joint press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The integration is expected to simplify business transactions and travel between the two countries, marking a significant step toward greater financial connectivity and cooperation.
Enhanced connectivity
Broader effort to strengthen bilateral ties
PM Modi expressed his delight at the integration of India's UPI with Indonesia's payment system, saying it will greatly enhance the ease of doing business and travel between the two nations. The move is part of a broader effort to strengthen bilateral ties and promote economic cooperation. It also highlights India's growing influence in the global digital payment landscape.
Strategic partnerships
India, Indonesia to strengthen supply chain cooperation
PM Modi also highlighted the growing cooperation between India and Indonesia in technology and strategic industries. He emphasized the importance of supply chain resilience in technology today. The two countries have signed a major agreement to strengthen supply chains in critical minerals and steel sectors, with new partnerships emerging between their companies for stainless steel and rare-earth magnets.
Cultural diplomacy
PM Modi announces conservation project for Prambanan Temple
PM Modi also announced his upcoming launch of the conservation project for the Prambanan Temple in Yogyakarta with President Prabowo. He described the over 1,000-year-old temple as a symbol of India-Indonesia's shared cultural heritage. The move is part of a larger effort to promote cultural diplomacy and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two nations.
Diplomatic initiatives
'Tagore-Dewantara Year of Cultural and Educational Diplomacy'
The Prime Minister also announced that India and Indonesia will celebrate the centenary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's historic visit to Indonesia as the 'Tagore-Dewantara Year of Cultural and Educational Diplomacy.' He said that Dewantara, Indonesia's first Education Minister, drew inspiration from Tagore's philosophy of education. The initiative is aimed at promoting cultural exchange and strengthening educational ties between the two countries.